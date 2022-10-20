Short Interest in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Rises By 7.5%

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 96,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.11). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 17.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

