Short Interest in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) Grows By 7.1%

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 67,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Health Assurance Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAAC. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Arena Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arena Investors LP now owns 355,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 47.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 159,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Health Assurance Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HAAC stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. Health Assurance Acquisition has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.03.

About Health Assurance Acquisition

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

