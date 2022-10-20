Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €53.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been given a €53.00 ($54.08) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.10 ($64.39) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €44.84 ($45.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €46.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of €49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.17. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €40.32 ($41.14) and a 12-month high of €67.66 ($69.04). The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

