Simon Carter Purchases 46 Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Simon Carter bought 46 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 330 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £151.80 ($183.42).

British Land Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of LON:BLND opened at GBX 341.10 ($4.12) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 397.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 462.99. British Land Company Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 317.80 ($3.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 563.80 ($6.81). The company has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 331.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLND. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 700 ($8.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 557.50 ($6.74).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

