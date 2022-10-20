Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2022

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Simon Property Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Simon Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $11.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.94 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPG. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.93.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $98.03 on Thursday. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day moving average is $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.20%.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.