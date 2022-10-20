Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Simon Property Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Simon Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $11.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.94 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPG. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.93.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $98.03 on Thursday. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day moving average is $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.20%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

