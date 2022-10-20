Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,328 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $16,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

SWKS opened at $81.69 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $174.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.97.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.