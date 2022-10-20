Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $81.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $174.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

