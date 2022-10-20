Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,343 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,310 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2,052.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE SWN opened at $6.94 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

