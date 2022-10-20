SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 193,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 951,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,286 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPSB opened at $29.00 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73.

