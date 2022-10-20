SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Reduced by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 68,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choice Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SPYG stock opened at $50.91 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.