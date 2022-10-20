Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Cut to C$57.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$66.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities cut Spin Master from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$60.64.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$44.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$39.95 and a twelve month high of C$51.41.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$646.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 3.5533552 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Spin Master’s payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.76, for a total transaction of C$1,241,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,347,350.64. In other news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.00, for a total value of C$38,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,613,008. Also, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.76, for a total value of C$1,241,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,347,350.64. Insiders sold a total of 37,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,826 in the last three months.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

