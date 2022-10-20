Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target to C$0.60

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bankshares downgraded Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$1.40 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodfood Market presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.02.

Goodfood Market Stock Down 9.9 %

FOOD opened at C$0.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. Goodfood Market has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$8.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.52. The company has a market cap of C$30.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

