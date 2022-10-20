Stifel Nicolaus Increases WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$175.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$169.00 to C$175.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WSPOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$190.00 target price for the company. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$187.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.67.

Shares of WSPOF stock opened at $106.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.30. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

