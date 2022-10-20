Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,247 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,450% compared to the average daily volume of 403 call options.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $509.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.69. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.72% and a negative return on equity of 87.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,309,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 89,208 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 263,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,501,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 36,210 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 705,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 119,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 148.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares in the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.