StockNews.com Upgrades Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) to “Buy”

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:MUR opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $77,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

