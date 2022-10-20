SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $25.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SunPower to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.24.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Stock Performance

SPWR opened at $15.89 on Monday. SunPower has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21.

Insider Transactions at SunPower

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $665,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $125,897.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,371. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SunPower by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 887,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 698,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after buying an additional 511,085 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,623,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,318,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 523.6% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 606,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after buying an additional 509,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.