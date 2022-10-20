Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been given a €120.00 ($122.45) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SY1. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on Symrise in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($118.37) price target on Symrise in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($118.37) price target on Symrise in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) target price on Symrise in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €116.00 ($118.37) target price on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Stock Up 0.5 %

FRA SY1 opened at €98.64 ($100.65) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($74.98). The business’s fifty day moving average is €103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €105.39.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.