Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives $11.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.21.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 59,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $253,641.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,521,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,912,353.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 81.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 243,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 109,217 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.5% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 66.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 231,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 92,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.7% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $3.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a market cap of $103.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $31.63.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.53 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 130.21% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. On average, analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

