Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives $11.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.21.
TRHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
In related news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 59,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $253,641.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,521,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,912,353.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $3.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a market cap of $103.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $31.63.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.53 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 130.21% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. On average, analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.
