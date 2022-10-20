Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.52 and last traded at $19.58. Approximately 9,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,333,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TALO shares. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Talos Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.13 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.02%. Equities analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 25.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 83.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 31,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 22.2% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Featured Articles

