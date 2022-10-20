Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$47.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective increased by Barclays from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.97.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $32.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $45.90.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 4.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 594.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,806 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 274.3% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,057 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 330.9% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,962,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,942 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,996 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 100.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,800,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

