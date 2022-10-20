Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$64.00 at Barclays

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.80.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$45.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.24. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$32.05 and a 12-month high of C$57.50. The firm has a market cap of C$23.49 billion and a PE ratio of 4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

