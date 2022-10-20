TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC decreased its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,680 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 93,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 51.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in TEGNA by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TEGNA Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.75.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 20.18%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.