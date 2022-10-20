Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $174,390,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $140,332,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 686.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,373,000 after acquiring an additional 233,547 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,485,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,174,747,000 after acquiring an additional 208,809 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 146.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,689,000 after acquiring an additional 131,448 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

TDY stock opened at $348.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.61 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

