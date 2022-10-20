Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock Position Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $197.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $381.97.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.33.

Teleflex Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.