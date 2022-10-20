Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives $92.69 Average PT from Analysts

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.69.

Several research firms have issued reports on THC. Citigroup cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

THC stock opened at $54.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.27. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.78. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

