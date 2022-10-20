Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,919 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 42.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Terex from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

Terex Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TEX opened at $33.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $51.45.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Terex had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Further Reading

