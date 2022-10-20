The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,366,310.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,471,986.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,094,484 shares in the company, valued at $41,426,219.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CG opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.90.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

