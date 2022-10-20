The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.12% of Clorox worth $19,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 281.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Clorox by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Clorox by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $136.87 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.33.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $129.75.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

