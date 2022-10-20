The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Short Interest Up 7.3% in September

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 473,500 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 441,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DSGX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of DSGX opened at $64.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.23. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23 and a beta of 1.04.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.