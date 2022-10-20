The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Barclays

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 32.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

TSE DSG opened at C$89.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$90.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$84.75. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of C$72.94 and a 1-year high of C$115.29.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

