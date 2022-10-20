The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $275.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $282.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.68.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

