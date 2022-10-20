The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $668,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 7,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $275.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.77 and its 200-day moving average is $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.68.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

