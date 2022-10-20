The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48,716.5% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $124,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,755 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.48.

DIS stock opened at $98.99 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $180.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

