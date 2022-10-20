Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives $125.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $101.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.09, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.03. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 183.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 189.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 64.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

