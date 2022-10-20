Tim Steiner Buys 33 Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) insider Tim Steiner acquired 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.52) per share, for a total transaction of £150.81 ($182.23).

Shares of LON OCDO opened at GBX 478 ($5.78) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 649.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 809.09. Ocado Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,964.50 ($23.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 740 ($8.94) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,415 ($17.10) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,426 ($17.23).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

