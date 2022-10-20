Traders Purchase Large Volume of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 17,510 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 49% compared to the average volume of 11,760 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSEARCA:TZA opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $53.15.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

