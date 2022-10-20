Traders Purchase Large Volume of Krispy Kreme Call Options (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 40,565 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,889% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,357 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,744,596.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 292.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Stock Up 1.4 %

DNUT stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $375.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -466.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DNUT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

