Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Shares Down 0.7% After Earnings Miss

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $41.80 and last traded at $44.10. 66,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,312,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.43.
The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Truist Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.21. The company has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Truist Financial (TFC)
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
- Is Netflix A Blockbuster Or Another Blockbuster Video?
- Intel – Are We Near A Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.