Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Shares Down 0.7% After Earnings Miss

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $41.80 and last traded at $44.10. 66,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,312,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.43.

The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.21. The company has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.