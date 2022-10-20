TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $68.00

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.82), with a volume of 322279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.30 ($0.84).

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £151.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,000.00.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a GBX 0.89 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 652.32%.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

