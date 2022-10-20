Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Cowen

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TWLO. Macquarie cut shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.41.

Shares of TWLO opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.91. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $373.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Twilio will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,377.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,377.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,684. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Twilio by 864.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 113.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

