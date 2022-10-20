Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.45 and last traded at $27.42. Approximately 639,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 27,361,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

