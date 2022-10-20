Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after buying an additional 685,026 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 596,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,666,000 after buying an additional 92,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $202,400,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after buying an additional 119,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.27.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $386.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $409.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.17. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $451.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

