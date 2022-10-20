Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) PT Lowered to $11.50 at Piper Sandler

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Universal Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance Stock Up 2.2 %

UVE stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.56 million, a P/E ratio of -97.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Universal Insurance had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $292.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,633,244.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Universal Insurance news, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 660,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,633,244.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $249,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,381,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,213,975.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.