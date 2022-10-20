US Bancorp DE Acquires 123,776 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,776 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $18,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $25.83.

