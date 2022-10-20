US Bancorp DE Acquires 214,013 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 323.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 214,013 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $15,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Fortinet by 7.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,600,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 16.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average is $57.70. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.74 and a 52 week high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.