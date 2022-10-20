US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,747 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Shell were worth $15,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $228,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $51.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $186.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,121.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

