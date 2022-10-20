US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $99.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.39. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

