US Bancorp DE Buys 21,434 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,434 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Novartis were worth $21,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 200.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 168.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average is $84.47. The stock has a market cap of $169.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

