US Bancorp DE Buys 613 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $16,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,171,000 after acquiring an additional 465,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,448,000 after acquiring an additional 577,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,486,000 after acquiring an additional 282,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,205,000 after acquiring an additional 136,133 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $96.42 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.43 and a 200-day moving average of $100.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

