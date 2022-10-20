US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of DuPont de Nemours worth $18,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 64.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 36.3% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 33,902 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 17.1% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.9 %

DD opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.13.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.79.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.